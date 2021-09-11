Unvaccinated people don’t deserve ICU beds: TV host Jimmy Kimmel

Popular TV personality Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of his show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ ridiculed unvaccinated individuals in addition to discussing how they should be handled in hospitals.

Kimmel stated on the show that was aired on Tuesday: ‘Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Are vaccinated persons having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. The unvaccinated guy, who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.’

Kimmel also discussed about ivermectin in the program, which many conservative talk show hosts, Republican lawmakers and even some doctors believed to be effective against the infection. Ivermectic’s manufacturer, Merck, has issued a statement saying that the medication is not an effective therapy for COVID-19.

‘We’ve still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won’t take the vaccine. It’s like if you’re a vegan and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead’,’ he said.

The presenter also acknowledged the swarm of guest hosts who stepped in for him while he was on vacation at the end of his monologue that night. Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Nick Kroll, and Julie Bowen were among those who briefly took up his hosting responsibilities.