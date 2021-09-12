10-year-old dies after having biryani at an eatery in TN, 29 hospitalized

Tiruvannamalai: An unfortunate incident has claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl and hospitalized29 others after they had food from a hotel near Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. People eating at the 7 Star hotel near the Arani bus stop began experiencing vomiting and giddiness.

The victims, identified as Anand and his family, had eaten chicken and biryani at the hotel. Following that, Anand, his wife Priyadarshini, son Charan and daughter Loshini developed signs of food poisoning. The family was immediately rushed to the Arani government hospital, but Loshini, 10, died of food poisoning. Anand, Priyadarshini, and Saran were later transferred to a private hospital.

Another 26 people who consumed food from the same hotel also developed giddiness and are being treated at private and government hospitals.

As a result of the incident, Arani’s Revenue Divisional Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police enquired about this with the people undergoing treatment. The hotel had been sealed by the officials based on their submission. Amjad Bhasha, the owner of the hotel, and the chef, Munniyandi, have been arrested.