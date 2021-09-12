Mexican rapper Dan Sur surgically implants gold chains in his scalp, pics surface

Mexico City: Around the world, rappers are known not just for their music but as much for their eccentric lifestyle too. This also includes the outlandish makeovers they undergo.

Dan Sur, a Mexican rapper, is no stranger to such changes. Recent photos of him went viral as they showed him with golden chains on his face falling down like locks of hair. The 23-year-old artist surgically implanted golden locks into his scalp in place of his natural hair. He showcased the pictures and videos with his new look on both his Instagram and TikTok pages.

The rapper explained the process to the Daily Mail. He said, ‘I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hook and they are all hooked in my skill.’ He continued by describing how this new look contributed to reshaping his musical career. ‘The truth is that I wanted to do something because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,’ said Dan Sur.

Additionally, he claimed that he was the first-ever rapper to undergo the procedure. In addition to his golden locks, he also has golden braces on his teeth. On TikTok, he posted a video where he actually cleaned them with toothpaste. The photos and videos have gone viral on both Instagram and TikTok. His new look definitely caught everyone off guard.