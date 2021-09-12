12 warehouses gutted in fire in Kolkata, no casualties reported

On Saturday, a huge fire broke out and spread to at least 12 warehouses in Garden Reach, Kolkata, requiring the deployment of almost 20 fire tenders. This comes a day after a fire broke out in shanties on Nimtolla Ghat Street.

According to firemen, the fire was spotted at around 10 am on Saturday and quickly spread. Taratala Road in Garden Reach is where the warehouses are located. The fire was ultimately put out around 5 pm, but it wasn’t entirely extinguished until late Saturday evening. A total of twelve warehouses were demolished.

Firemen said that a ‘very flammable material was kept in the warehouses, which caused the fire to spread quickly.’

‘A total of 22 fire engines have been pressed into action, including a remote-controlled, robotic one. The warehouses contained highly combustible material. However, no list of materials stored was given to us. So we do not know what kind of materials were stored. This caused the fire to spread rapidly and took us so much time to control it,’ said a senior official of the state fire services.

Later, crisis management team members were dispatched, and elements of the warehouse, including tin shelters, were destroyed using payloaders and cranes so that firemen could reach interior portions of the warehouse.