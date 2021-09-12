A ‘Transforming UP’ ad criticizes BJP’s ‘Kolkata flyover’ image

Kolkata: On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress voiced its strong opposition to the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in a government advertisement to project the economic progress of the state under its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Though it was not yet confirmed that the image was of a Kolkata flyover, the West Bengal BJP claimed that while the UP government constructs expressways, flyovers collapse under the Mamata Banerjee regime.

The advertisement, titled ‘Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath,’ displayed a blue-and-white flyover with high-rises and industries, all juxtaposed beneath a cut-out of Yogi Adityanath. ‘UP was not taken seriously before 2017, but in his four-and-a-half-year rule, that negative perception has been lifted, and by 2020, it will be the country’s second largest economy,’ read an advertisement.

After publishing the advertisement, the newspaper issued a corrigendum stating that a wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper. TMC, however, did not miss an opportunity to mock the BJP over the episode, claiming that the saffron party has now indirectly accepted the Mamata Banerjee government’s ‘development spree’ and that even attempted to appropriate it.

‘Transforming UP for @myogiadityanath means stealing images from the infrastructure seen in Bengal under @MamataOfficial’s leadership and using them as his own! Looks like the ‘DOUBLE ENGINE MODEL’ has MISERABLY FAILED in BJP’s strongest state and now stands EXPOSED for all!’ TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.

‘Mr. @narendramodi is so helpless to save his party that other than changing CMs, he has also had to resort to using pictures of growth & infrastructure seen under @MamataOfficial’s leadership, as his own. #BengalModel > #BJPRuledStatesModel Mr Modi?’ The TMC returned to the fold after winning a BJP-sponsored assembly round in West Bengal, Mukul Roy tweeted.

I always knew that Imitation is the best form of flattery but #YogiAdityanath takes it to another level!

Images of infrastructure under @MamataOfficial's leadership being shown as theirs isn't just a gaffe by a hired agency, it is a reflection of the actual state of affairs in UP pic.twitter.com/HB02oDoglu — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) September 12, 2021

BJP government in the northern state has taken a new low of falsehood by posting an image of Kolkata’s Maa flyover as a building in Uttar Pradesh. It has also indirectly admitted the decades of development under Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and tried to appropriate it.

‘@MamataOfficial’s leadership being shown as theirs isn’t just a gaffe by a hired agency, it is a reflection of the actual state of affairs in UP,’ Hakim said in another tweet. As a measure to save face, the West Bengal BJP said that even if the image was that of the Maa flyover, the TMC government has no other infrastructural developments to boast about.

‘Several expressways have been built in UP under the Adityanath government. In contrast, there have been several flyover collapses in West Bengal in recent years’. It is yet to be confirmed whether the image depicts the Maa flyover as claimed by the TMC. However, their knee-jerk reaction to the advertisement proves that they have no other traits to flaunt. ‘Even if it is indeed the image of the Maa flyover, it was a mistake and doesn’t detract from Adityanath’s success in accelerating UP’s growth,’ West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.