Breaking News: BJP picks Bhupendra Patel as new Chief Minister of Gujarat

Gujarat’s new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was chosen at the BJP legislature meeting on Sunday after the surprise resignation of Vijay Rupani. As the party’s central observer at the Gujarat meeting, Narendra Singh Tomar was sent by the Union government.

With the formation of Patel as the new chief minister, the BJP core committee met at Kamalam. Vijay Rupani, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan.

Bhupendra Patel is a BJP state legislator from Ghatlodiya. He is also an ex-chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s standing committee.