On Sunday, Iran and the UN atomic agency reached an agreement to avert the nuclear deal crisis. As a result, Tehran has agreed to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue recording. IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) met in Tehran for the announcement.

The IAEA inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media, both of which will be kept under joint IAEA and AEOI seals in Iran. In 2015, the United States, Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and China entered into a deal with Iran known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). However, the Trump administration has since reneged on the deal and imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran.

In Vienna, negotiations over the US and Iran returning to the nuclear deal continue to stall. Additionally, the Islamic Republic is enriching small amounts of uranium as its stockpile grows. In exchange for allowing filming at the sensitive nuclear sites, Iran is keeping all recordings. Earlier this year, the UN atomic agency raised the alarm about Iran’s refusal to allow inspectors access to monitoring equipment in a confidential quarterly report.

Read more: Library destroyed in fire, man has books from around the world: New library remains a distant dream

Iran keeps its memory cards ‘sealed and stored’ as is the routine.’New memory cards will be installed in cameras’, Welami said. The agency’s monitoring system shows that as a routine and natural trend. Grossi called the agreement a ‘very constructive result’ because it pertains to the ongoing operation of the IAEA’s equipment in Iran. ‘To ensure that everything is in order, we must provide the necessary information and assurances to the IAEA and the world’.