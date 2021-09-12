Delhi Police plan to resume self-defence programmes for women

New Delhi: In light of the decline in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, police said on Sunday that the Special Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has reached out to RWAs, NGOs, schools and hospitals across the city so they may conduct self-defence programmes. SPUWAC’s free self-defence training programs were temporarily suspended last year due to the pandemic. Later on, they were conducted online.

In connection with the reopening of schools in the national capital and increased public participation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Self-defence, SPUWAC) Sunita Sharma has written to various NGOs, RWAs, educational institutions, BPOs and hospitals, inviting them to host the Delhi Police’s self-defence training programmes for their women staff and girl students.

Over 45 staff members from Ms. Sharma’s unit will be working with district officers to collect data on NGOs, schools, RWAs, BPOs, and hospitals in the 15 police districts, a senior cop said. ‘After collecting the required data, each of our staff members will verify those details and approach at least 15 such organisations every day to persuade them to conduct the self-defence training programme,’ the officer said.

The officer added that the defence training boosts the self-confidence in women and children and prepares them to protect themselves in case they do not receive immediate help when they need it. Officials said the goal of the initiative is to provide self-defence training to as many women and children in the city as possible.

SPUWAC organized a 15-day training programme for the National Association for Blind at Hauz Khas recently. A total of 30 visually challenged women and girls were trained in self-defense, how to deal with antisocial elements, and how to avoid stalking and assault, said Additional Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) AV Deshpande.

SPUWAC offers 10-day self-defence programs and one-day workshops in person and online. These programs and workshops are run by women martial-arts trained inspectors of the unit.