PM Modi writes to Akshay Kumar on his mother’s demise, says ‘Preserve her legacy’

New Delhi: In a heartwarming letter sent on Sunday (September 12), Narendra Modi condoled the death of Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia. The actor posted a photo of the letter on his social media handles.

Akshay Kumar received a letter from PM Modi praising him for his hard work that led to his success as an actor. According to him, the actor’s good values were inherited from his parents, particularly from his late mother. He wrote, ‘She ensured you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times. She also instilled a spirit of service in you, seen repeatedly through your philanthropic initiatives and eagerness to give back to society.’

Akshay wrote a thank you note to PM Modi in the caption of the letter. Here’s what the actor wrote: ‘Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe.’

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8, 2021. Although she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago, the cause of her death is still unknown.

She was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium in suburban Mumbai the same day in the afternoon. Several Bollywood big shots including Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and Ramesh Taurani paid their last respects.

An inconsolable Akshay was seen at the funeral with his wife Twinkle Khanna and her cousin Karan Kapadia. Many celebrities expressed their condolences and sorrow over the death of Akshay’s mother, including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza and Vindu Dara Singh.