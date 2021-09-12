School teacher forcibly puts cake on student’s face, says ‘Kaun bachayega?’

Lucknow: UP’s Rampur police have booked a teacher from a reputed primary school who was caught on camera grabbing a minor girl and forcing her to apply cake to her face.

A video clip of the incident was shared on social media platforms and a police report was filed against the teacher by the minor’s father. Alok Saxena, 57, has been accused of various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

‘The victim is the daughter of a complainant from Civil Lines Police Station Zone who alleged that the accused, Alok Saxena, forcibly smeared cake on her face without her consent. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act. The accused has been arrested. Further proceedings are on,’ Dr. Sansar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur told ANI.

The teacher has been suspended and arrested and jailed recently. According to the video, the teacher grabbed the girl and forcibly smeared cake on her face even as she tried to free herself. He could be heard saying: ‘Kaun bachayega? Aaya koi? [Who will save you? Did anyone come?],’ as per a report in The Times of India.

The incident occurred at a coaching center run by the teacher in the Civil Lines area during Teachers’ Day celebrations.