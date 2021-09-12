Man booked for dumping newborn kittens at construction site in Mumbai

Mumbai: There is a case filed against a housekeeping staff of a residential building in Powai who is alleged to have relocated two-week-old kittens and dumped them at a construction site.

The complaint was filed by Neha Sharma, whose community cat raised her two newborns during her time on the eighth floor of Everest House, Lakehomes Society. According to Sharma in her statement at the Powai police station, residents had expressed their displeasure about the lactating cat being fed and given shelter on Whatsapp groups. She noticed that the kittens had gone missing around 3 pm on September 4.

Sharma and her son started searching for the missing kittens after their mother came desperately looking for them outside their flat. In the complaint, the complainant stated that she had initially been informed that the animals had been relocated to another part of the building upon enquiring. On repeated inquiries, she learned that a housekeeping staff member had relocated them. She claimed that the accused misled her regarding where he had left them, and finally told her that he had left them in a cardboard box at a nearby construction site. After all attempts to find the kittens failed, Sharma approached the police on Wednesday.

The man, Ramachandran, is charged with abandoning an animal in circumstances likely to render it in pain through starvation or thirst under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, as well as under the Indian Penal Code.