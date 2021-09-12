It was very weird: Ankita Lokhande recalls first meeting with Sushant

Ahead of the release of Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande spoke about the time she initially filmed the daily with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2009. Her first interaction with Sushant was characterised as ‘weird’.

‘It was weird. Sushant was very silent just like Shaheer (Sheikh) is. I think he was doing his own work. He used to be on his own. We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant came to pick me up from my home and waited downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am,’ Ankita told a leading daily.

Sushant was enraged as she was late and he had to wait for her for almost an hour. Ankita went on, ‘I came down at 6 am and he was very angry. After I came downstairs, I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat.’

According to the actress, Sushant’s initial impression about her was that she has a ‘heroine attitude.’ To vent his rage, the late star grabbed his car from his driver and drove erratically. ‘I didn’t understand why he was acting so strangely. My mother then replied, ‘He’s becoming angry.’ ‘What can I do?’ I thought. ‘He should’ve gone upstairs.’ That was the first time I met Sushant. He was like ‘Oh she came and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude,’ Ankita remarked.

While filming Pavitra Rishta, Ankita and Sushant began dating. In their six years together, they became one of the most popular couples on Indian television. However, they did call it quits in 2016.

Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role as Archana in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, while Shaheer Sheikh will portray Manav. The series will be eight episodes long and will air on ZEE5 on September 15. After a few days on ZEE5, the show will also be available on AltBalaji.