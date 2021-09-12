Pic shows KTR holding umbrella for Tech Mahindra MD; Anand Mahindra praises minister

The managing director and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani, recently took to Twitter to praise Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao for his humility.

Gurnani shared a picture of Rao holding an umbrella over the former’s head, thereby drawing applause from the businessman. ‘It was good catching up with you [KT Rama Rao] and humbled by your thoughtful gesture… It’s not every day that someone of your stature holds the umbrella for me,’ Gurnani tweeted along with the picture on Friday.

Rao replied that he has ‘so much to learn’ from Gurnani. ‘Age, experience and wisdom; so much to learn from you CP. Always lovely meeting you,’ Rao wrote on Twitter.

It was good catching up with you @KTRTRS and humbled by your thoughtful gesture… It's not every day that someone of your stature holds the umbrella for me! pic.twitter.com/QNoe1po44Z — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) September 10, 2021

In a tweet acknowledging Gurnani’s act, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, commended the minister’s act as ‘wonderful’. ‘You are setting a phenomenal example. You’re demonstrating that leadership and humility are inseparable,’ Mahindra tweeted.

In response, the minister thanked Mahindra for his ‘kind words.’