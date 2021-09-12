‘Sign of growing strategic convergence’: Modi terms 2+2 talks between India and Australia as very productive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the first 2+2 talks between India and Australia as very productive, and termed it as a sign of growing strategic convergence between both countries. He also thanked the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his focus on the ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ between the nations.

PM expressed his joy through his tweet on Saturday, which said-‘ Was happy to meet Ministers @MarisePayne and @PeterDutton_MP. The 1st Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue between India and Australia was very productive. I thank my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for his focus on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our nations.’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 2+2 talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, after which the two Australian ministers also paid a courtesy visit to Modi.

The PM office detailed about the discussed topics, on a statement released on Saturday. The topics discussed during the ministerial meeting included the possibilities of further expanding bilateral strategic and economic cooperation, the common approach of both countries towards the Indo-Pacific region, and the growing importance of the Indian community in Australia as a human-bridge between both sides.

Appreciating Morrison for his role in rapidly advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership instituted between both countries last year, Modi renewed his invitation to him to visit India at his earliest convenience, it said.