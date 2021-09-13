1 tonne ganja worth Rs 1.10cr seized from truck in Nagpur, 2 arrested

Nagpur: An official said on Sunday that 1.104 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1.10 crore were seized from a truck in Butibori area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of the driver and cleaner of the vehicle.

According to the Nagpur rural police crime branch official, the contraband was loaded in Khammam district in Telangana and was likely to be delivered in Punjab.

‘The operation took place on Saturday night. The ganja was concealed in 40 gunny sacks kept between bags containing coffee beans. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered,’ he said