19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide hours before exam

A 19-year-old medical aspirant from Salem committed suicide on Sunday, hours before the NEET examination, purportedly owing to his dread of failing the exam.

The deceased identified as Dhanush (19), is a native of Koozhaiyur, near Mettur in Salem. He appeared for the NEET twice previously but failed to obtain medical admission. Therefore, he applied for the exam scheduled for Sunday. Mecheri engineering college was allotted as the examination center for him. Nevertheless, he was worried about appearing for the exam and was concerned about his chances of passing.

According to Nishanth, an engineering graduate and Dhanush’s brother, he had been preparing for the exam diligently and confidently for the last six months. ‘But, in the recent days, he was having fear about the exam and succeeding in it and started lamenting himself. Even last night, we encouraged him to write well,’ Nishanth said. We found Dhanush dead in his room in the early hours of Sunday, he added.

When the residents of the hamlet, including his family, learned of the occurrence, they flocked to the location, causing a commotion. His body was retrieved by Karumalaikoodal police and sent to the government hospital for an autopsy. Preliminary investigation indicated that the youngster had been worried about the NEET test for quite some time. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.