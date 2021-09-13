Account restored! RCB condemns the tweet by hackers

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore has confirmed to have restored their ‘compromised’ twitter account from hackers, and condemned the tweet put by hackers, slamming Elon Musk on his tweet.

‘Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused,’ RCB tweeted.

Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s tweet criticising Tesla CEO Elon Musk went viral on social media on Sunday. Musk, who has often promoted crypto currency Dogecoin on Twitter, shared a tweet, welcoming his new Shiba Inu puppy with his picture on the micro-blogging site. ‘Floki has arrived’, the Tesla CEO, captioned the image under which the reaction of RCB was posted, saying- ‘Tesla got $1.5bn in environmental subsidies in 2020, funded by the taxpayer. It turned around and spent $1.5bn on Bitcoin, which is mostly mined with electricity from coal’.

Though the tweet was deleted after restoring the account, fans managed to take screenshots of it, which soon went viral on social media. RCB said that, they do not endorse what was posted in the tweet sent out for Musk, and asserted that they have got back access to their account.