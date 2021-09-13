Actor Ram Charan buys customised Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 4 crore

Ram Charan, the South Indian star, has brought himself another stunning car, the customized version of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which he brought on Sunday, September 12. In this photo, the Yevadu actor is posing in front of the new car and enjoying the breeze as he drives home in it. He did not go unnoticed by his fans as they were quick to retweet the pictures of his black new car.

Have a look:

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version. The edition is priced around ?4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

Several fans and followers reposted the picture and went gaga over the price of the luxury car. Some of them called him ‘king,’ while others used flame emoticons and love-struck ones.

There are a number of luxurious cars in Dhruva actor’s collection, including Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Range Rover Autobiography, Rolls Royce Phantom, and Mercedes Benz GL 350, among others. The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 arrives in the monotone Cavansite Blue shade in Mimi’s garage.

In the meantime, Ram Charan has begun filming Shankar’s upcoming flick titled RC15 after the movie’s grand launch on September 8. The political thriller drama will feature Shershaah actor Kiara Advani as the female lead. He will also star in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film RRR. The film also features Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

The film was scheduled to be released on October 13. The filmmakers have decided to postpone its release yet again due to theatres still remaining closed in several parts of India. Further, Charan has Acharya in the pipeline, as well as his father and actor Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.