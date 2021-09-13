Case registered against women for kidnapping 17 year old boy; both missing

Thane: Police have registered case against 30 year old woman in Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy, whom she had known for last 8 years. Official sources revealed that, the woman, was married, but is said to have kept illicit relationship with the boy.

The 30-year-old woman lived with her husband in a slum colony in Bhiwandi town and the boy and his family resided in the same neighbourhood. The Narpoli police on Sunday registered a case against the woman under Indian Penal Code Section 363 for kidnapping the boy. Police said that efforts to trace the boy and the woman are still underway.

On friday evening, the boy left his house for some work after which he didn’t come back. His parents searched for him and also checked with the woman’s family members, who informed them that she was also missing since Friday.The boy’s parents later complained to the police that the woman was having an affair with their son and had allegedly kidnapped him, and taken him to an unknown destination, police revealed.