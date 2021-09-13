Delhi: 3-storey building collapsed, 2 children dead

New Delhi: In the Sabzi Mandi area of North Delhi, a three-story building collapsed, trapping several people under debris. After being rescued from the rubble, two children who were passing by when the building collapsed, have died from their injuries.

According to Delhi Police, both of the children who were brought from the rubble have died. Three to four others are still feared trapped under the debris. Police have said they will take action against the owner of the shop that was on the second floor of the building. In accordance with Section 304, an FIR will be registered.

On Monday, five fire tenders and earthmovers were rushed to the scene in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area for the rescue and relief operations. In addition to the two children, another elderly person was pulled from the rubble who is currently being treated. Additionally, a car was hit by the collapsed building. Eyewitnesses reported that when the building collapsed in North Delhi, several adjacent buildings shook and power was cut off.

Around 11.50 am, a call was received from the Sabzi Mandi area reporting a building collapse incident. The building is situated opposite Robin Cinema near Malka Ganj in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said, ‘The building collapse incident in Sabzi Mandi area is extremely sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. I myself am monitoring the situation.’

Meanwhile, an NDRF team has also been dispatched to the site in Sabzi Mandi, North Delhi, to assist in the rescue effort. NS Bundela, Delhi Joint CP, has said, ‘Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess the number of people stuck under debris. One person has been rescued so far. He has sustained head injuries and has been sent to the hospital.’