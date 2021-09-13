Football fans rescue the falling cat using the US flag. Watch the video

Florida: On the 20th anniversary of the dreadful 9/11 attacks, a cat was saved by spectators with the help of a United States flag when it was falling from the upper deck at a college football match in Florida.

Cat falls from upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium in Hollywood Florida where I used to live, then caught in an American flag by fans below at tonight’s Miami Hurricanes-Appalachian State game. Really hope this little angel is OK. Anybody have an update? pic.twitter.com/LCXdyUxvUh — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) September 12, 2021

The incident occured during a match between Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State. It was a surprise for the spectators when a black and white cat was spotted dangling from a wire on the upper deck of the Miami Gardens stadium before slipping off. As the cat fell, the spectators on the lower deck caught it with a US flag. The crowd managed to save the animal and there were cheers all around.

According to a tweet from Hard Rock Stadium, ‘We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208, the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives.’ They also wrote, ‘We have made a donation to Humane Society Miami and encourage fans to do so.’