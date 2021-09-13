Instagram feature to let users prioritise accounts in feed: Report

San Francisco: Instagram, owned by Facebook, is working on a feature called Favourites for its iOS app that will allow users to prioritise accounts that would display higher in the feed, increasing their chances of being noticed.

According to AppleInsider, Instagram users now have to rely on Facebook’s algorithm to determine which photos are shown first. While the algorithm takes into consideration a variety of criteria, such as how popular a post is in general and how often a user interacts with a certain account, the research warns that users may miss out on must-see information on accounts they seldom visit.

In an examination of the app, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted about a ‘Favourites’ feature, that would allow users to mark certain accounts as their favourites. Any accounts that have been marked as favourites will show higher in the feed, regardless of their popularity or other algorithmic indications. People who are added or deleted from a user’s favourites list will not be notified of their existence or removal.

Instagram is undergoing significant changes as it transitions from a photo-sharing site to a social network similar to TikTok. In order to introduce further child safety precautions, it has also asked user date of birth.