IRCTC set to open another executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: IRCTC is all set to open a new world-class executive lounge at the New Delhi Railway Station in order to provide railway passengers with enhanced travel comfort. This new lounge has been built on the first floor of platform number 1 at New Delhi Railway Station and will be open soon.

An IRCTC official said, ‘The new state of the art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals. The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and serene environment.’

According to the official, ‘The new executive lounge will be offering the visitors with a wide range of complimentary and paid services such as channel music, wi-fi, TV, train information display, types of beverages and multi-cuisine buffets. It will also provide recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display and a fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility for the passengers.’

Passengers seeking access to this executive lounge will have to pay an entry fee of Rs. 150 plus taxes for the first hour and Rs. 99 for each additional hour. Lounge hours will be 24×7, and entry to the lounge will include numerous services, such as comfortable seating areas, Wi-Fi internet access, books and magazines for sale and complimentary tea and coffee. For visitors to get a clean and hygienic wash and change experience, separate bath facilities for men and women will be available at a charge of Rs. 200 including taxes with high quality toiletries such as laundered towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps, and dental kits.

This lounge will also offer an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in buffet forms at a price range of Rs. 250 to Rs. 385. The company is also offering passengers an all-inclusive package for using the executive lounge for a one-time charge of Rs. 600, which includes two hours of stay, wash and change facilities and one buffet meal. It is the second executive lounge that IRCTC is establishing at New Delhi Railway Station to provide world-class services to its passengers. First executive lounge has already been operational since 2016, located on platform number 16 on ground floor.

The IRCTC operates executive lounges at the following railway stations: Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad, and Madurai. In the near future, it plans to set up such lounges at all state capitals and important stations.