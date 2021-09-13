CSK all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, wife expecting their first child; share pics

The Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and his wife Archana Sundar are expecting a child in January 2022. The all-rounder announced the happiness through his Instagram account, where the couple posed for an adorable photo shoot. They both appeared in black attire as they posed for several pictures.

Despite Gautam’s dapper look in black shirt and trousers, his wife looked even more beautiful in a black dress. One of the most interesting aspects of their photoshoot was when they posed in the Chennai Super Kings jersey with the baby bump. In one picture, the cricketer and his wife were holding an ultrasound image of the growing foetus. ‘We are brewing a little miracle! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy as we eagerly await the arrival of our little wonder in January 2022 #newbeginning #gratitude #blessed #whentwobecomethree,’ Gowtham captioned his post on Instagram.

On the professional front, Gowtham made his international debut for India in July 2021, when a relatively young squad of India visited Sri Lanka for six white-ball matches. Rahul Dravid gave many uncapped players their chance under his guidance, and Gowtham was one of them. He played one ODI and picked his maiden wicket of Minod Bhanuka.

According to his current status, the Karnataka cricketer will be down with Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2021 in UAE. He was bought by the yellow army during the 2021 IPL auction. He was bought by the yellow army during the 2021 IPL auction securing his services for a whopping INR 9.25 crores, making him the most expensive uncapped player ever.

Under the legendary captaincy of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to win their 4th IPL title. In the Indian leg of the IPL 2021, MS Dhoni and company marked a great comeback after a terrible run in IPL 2020. Currently, they are ranked 2nd on the points table and will take on Mumbai in the opening match.