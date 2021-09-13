K-Pop group Blackpink becomes most subscribed YouTube artist

K-pop sensations Blackpink have surpassed Justin Bieber’s 65.5 million YouTube followers to become the most subscribed artist on the video platform.

Speaking about the glorious success, the group’s members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose said, ‘This is unbelievable. It’s a precious moment gifted to us by our BLINKS (fans). We would like to dedicate this honor to all of our fans around the world who have loved and supported us throughout. Our BLINKS contributed a lot to this achievement. Therefore we hope they also enjoy this honor. We will continue to bring positivity and great energy through our music and videos.’

They were the second most subscribed artist on YouTube just a few months ago. In April, Blackpink topped 60 million subscribers, trailing only Justin Bieber, who has 65.1 million. BTS is in second place with 57.7 million subscribers, followed by Marshmello (53.8 million) and Ariana Grande (49.6 million).

According to YouTube, Blackpink’s videos have had over 9.7 billion views from all around the world in the last year. The worldwide superstars also have four music videos, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,’ ‘Kill This Love,’ ‘Boombayah,’ and ‘As If It’s Your Last,’ each with over one billion views. This new record for the group comes on the same day, Lisa dropped her debut solo project, ‘Lalisa’. She’s the third member of the foursome to put out a solo album.

YG Entertainment formed the South Korean female group Blackpink. The band made their debut in August 2016 with the single album ‘Square One,’ which included songs like ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah.’