Man with organs on wrong side undergoes surgery

Indore: A 26-year-old IT professional whose liver and heart were on the wrong side, a condition known as ‘situs invertus totalis,’ was operated on in a Madhya Pradesh hospital so that he could donate his organ to his father.

According to Choithram Hospital doctors, one person out of 10,000 is affected by this condition, and Prakhar Kaushal’s surgery on August 28 was uncommon. ‘The liver is usually found on the right side, but due to a congenital condition, it was on the left side for Prakhar. A team of four doctors performed the surgery, which if not done in time, could have caused danger to the life of the recipient,’ said Dr. Sudesh Sharda, the hospital’s transplant surgeon.

In the world, only five transplants of this kind have been performed. According to Sharda, Prakhar has been discharged and his father will follow suit soon. The liver donation was necessary because Prakhar’s 59-year-old father had liver cirrhosis, doctors said.