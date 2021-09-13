‘The Congress party is feudal family framed and it doesn’t see anything beyond family’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Lucknow: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused that the Congress party is a feudal family framed and it doesn’t see anything beyond family.

‘The Congress party is feudal family framed and it doesn’t see anything beyond family. Maybe a few of the leaders are mass base in the leftover, but the problem of the party is it does not want to come out of their family nest. And they still believe that the citizens are with them which is completely useless’, said the BJP leader.

‘The Yogi government is working for the development of the state and for the happiness of its citizens. The government does not belong to “Abba ka Dabba”. The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development of the country’, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. in 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.