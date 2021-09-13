WHO approval for Covid vaccine Covaxin likely to get on this month

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is likely to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) this week, the ANI news agency reported on Monday (September 13, 2021). It comes a month after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan and discussed whether the global health organization would approve the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine.

The documents required for emergency listing of Covaxin (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech to WHO, and the review process by the global health body has commenced as of July 9.

On January 3, Bharat Biotech and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Covaxin for emergency use in India.

As per the Phase 3 trial results of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech claims that overall vaccine efficacy was 77.8%. The Hyderabad-based company stated that Covaxin had been proven safe in the largest efficacy trial in India. It also released Phase-3 Pre-Print data through medRxiv. Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya’s office announced Monday that India had administered 75 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine.