Ganjam jail to set up skill development centre for inmates

Odisha: The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has decided to establish a center for skill development within the facilities of the jail to provide training to inmates, an official announced on Monday. Inmates will be able to earn a living once they are released through the skill-development programs, according to the official.

Out of 197 inmates at the Chhatrapur sub-jail, approximately 50 have already completed a three-day course on making brooms and dry foods. They have produced roughly 500 brooms a week, sources said.

The skill-based training was conducted in collaboration with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society and Mission Shakti. ‘In the coming days, we will provide training in some other areas, basically keeping in mind the interest of the inmates,’ District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Dattatraya Bhausaheb said.

According to Bhausaheb, the district administration will sanction Rs 10 lakh from the District Mineral Fund (DMF) for the construction of a skill development training center in the jail. The main objective of the training is to develop the prisoners’ self-confidence and skills, said Subhasmita Biswal, the superintendent-cum jailor. ‘With these skills, they can lead a decent life and make themselves self-reliant after being released from the jail,’ she said.

Ganjam Gruhini Producers’ Company Ltd, a company formed by women’s self-help groups, has been assigned to market the products.