Grenade attack injures four in Pulwama

Srinagar: At least four civilians including a woman were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The unidentified militants hurled grenade at a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

Earlier last week, three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at Chanapora area of the city. Earlier on Monday, the security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 .