India’s UAE embassy warns about suspicious websites

In an advisory, the UAE embassy in India warned Indians against visiting suspicious websites and suggested accessing its official site only for information. Disclaimer! The UAE embassy has urged all visitors and clients to visit its official website for any relevant information: http://mofaic.gov.ae/en/missions/new-delhi

Disclaimer!! @UAEembassyIndia advises all its visitors & clients to visit it’s official website for any necessary information by clicking on below link:https://t.co/9gTb14WWeF

Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs pic.twitter.com/PbNcK00CX5 — UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) September 8, 2021

Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, it tweeted. ‘@UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs,’ it added. As the United Arab Emirates embassy reported last month, conmen were selling fake letters of approval for flights under the guise of UAE authorities. Khaleej Times reports that the con men used a fake website to distribute approval letters to UAE nationals stuck in India who wanted to return home.

The UAE lifted the travel ban imposed on India and 14 other countries last week, allowing its fully vaccinated residents to return from Sunday. The UAE now allows entry to those with WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccinations and valid residence visas from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

As Dubai prepares to open the Expo 2020 fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the travel ban was lifted. The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA)’s website will be the place where residents will need to apply for residency when they arrive in the UAE. Additionally, vaccination applications will have to be completed for approval as well. When they depart for the UAE, they must present the vaccination certification.

Before departing, they must also produce a negative PCR test result at an approved laboratory with a QR code that was completed within 48 hours of departure. In compliance with all precautionary measures in place, passengers will undergo a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another one on the fourth and eighth day of arrival.