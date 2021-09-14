Man’s body found on roadside, dumped in a plastic bag; Younger brothers arrested

New Delhi: The dead body of a man named Rajesh, was found stuffed in a gunny bag near Mange Ram Park Extension in the Budh Vihar area of Rohini, with injury marks on victim’s body. Younger brothers of the deceased were arrested for allegedly killing their elder brother, and dumping his body on roadside, police said Tuesday.

According to police reports, Rajesh (34), a labourer, was a tippler and used to create trouble for the family members after drinking. This provoked his younger brothers Vipin (28) and Raju (21), and the victim was attacked brutally by his brothers, early on September 10th. Rajesh’s health condition got critical, but was not shifted to any hospitals for treatment. On Sunday evening, the victim died, after which the accused men packed his body in a gunny bag and dumped it on roadside, in Begumpur area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said that, a case under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, adding further investigation was underway.