Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Raavan Leela’ renamed amid audience’s request

The makers of actor Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming musical drama ‘Raavan Leela’ announced on Tuesday that it has been renamed ‘Bhavai.’ The film is set against the backdrop of Gujarati Bhavai, a popular folk dance form. It is the first Hindi feature film starring the ‘Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story’ actress.

A statement released by the makers stated that the decision to change the title was taken after hearing from the fans and to ‘respect their sentiments.’ Director Hardik Gajjar stated the team is confident to entertain the audience with ‘Bhavai.’

‘I am happy to honour the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour. Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film. Audiences have showered Pratik with love for his work and we hope that this film will only see it multiply. It’s a film that is close to our hearts and we are confident that audiences will love it with all their hearts too,’ Gajjar said.

‘Bhavai’ also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles and is set to deliver on a theatrical release on October 1.

This film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures.

Gandhi has acted in Hindi films, such as ‘Loveyatri’ and ‘Mitron’, and Gujarati films, such as ‘Bey Yaar’ and ‘Wrong Side Raju’, which won the National Award for best feature film in Gujarati.