‘So-called insiders’ don’t validate films, audience does: Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu has stated that the film industry ‘insiders’ have never validated her and she does not expect it. Earlier this year, Taapsee launched a production banner, Outsiders Films. The ‘insider-outsider debate’ erupted in the film industry after Sushant Singh Rajput died last year.

Taapsee Pannu said in an interview that being an outsider in the film industry does not make a person inferior to the insiders. She told Film Companion, ‘I’ve never seen being an outsider as any way lesser than being an insider. Being an insider or an outsider doesn’t guarantee success. My audience will make me successful; not being an insider or an outsider. So, till now, my films, whichever have worked, is because of the audience, and not because the so-called insiders validated it. No, they didn’t. They still don’t. It’s not like I expect it also, because I have reached here courtesy my audience. They went and bought my movie tickets and made it a hit.’

The actor has stated that she doesn’t feel the need to become an insider, which is why her production company is called Outsiders Films, as she wants to remove the negative connotation associated with the term. Additionally, Taapsee said she would like to work as long as the audiences will let her, and if she feels that she has outstayed her welcome, she would like to make a ‘graceful exit’. She said, ‘I can’t put a calendar date on how long I can be here for. I’m going to be around for as long as I feel it is working. I want to have a graceful exit, whenever that happens.’

‘Blurr’ is the first film produced by Taapsee under her newly-launched production company. The actress was last seen in Netflix’s Haseen Dillruba, and will next be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Annabelle Sethupathi.