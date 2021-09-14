Tamil Nadu to release 700 life convicts tomorrow: MK Stalin

Chennai: CM MK Stalin announced on Monday that 700 life convicts, who have been serving their sentences for long in prison across Tamil Nadu, will be released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late former CM, CN Annadurai’s on September 15. The life sentence of the 700 convicts would be commuted and they would be granted premature release on humanitarian grounds and as a gesture of goodwill.

The DMK government will soon issue an official order regarding the release of the convicts. Stalin told the Assembly that his government had also withdrawn 5,570 cases against those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Kudankulam nuclear plant, the methane and neutrino projects, and the Chennai-Salem 8-lane expressway.

The decision to withdraw these cases was already announced by the Tamil Nadu CM. A GO has now been issued to this effect.

According to him, the Tamil Nadu government also requested the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan committee probing Tuticorin police firing and the Justice Arumughasamy commission probing Jayalalithaa’s death to submit their final reports soon. ‘We have also told the justice A Arumughaswamy commission to complete the probe into former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death early,’ the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Also, Stalin said that his government would set up a police commission to learn more about the demands and needs of the police. ‘A police commission will be constituted again to recommend ways to strengthen the relationship between police and public, necessary schemes and new training programmes for police personnel,’ Stalin was quoted by TOI as saying.