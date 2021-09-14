US CDC issues level 4 travel advisory

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new travel advisory. The authority warned US citizens from going to Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia and Mauritius due to Covid-19 situation.

The CDC raised its travel recommendations to ‘Level 4’ for these destinations. CDC also raised its warning ratings to ‘Level 3’ for Australia, Romania and Ethiopia, while lowering Brazil from ‘Level 4’ to ‘ Level 3’.

The US State Department also hiked its parallel ‘Level 4′: Do Not Travel’ advisories for most of the countries named by CDC . On August 31, the State Department raised Afghanistan to ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.