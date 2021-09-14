YouTuber deletes the channel after backlash over asking her 9-year-old son to pose for a thumbnail

Jordan Cheyenne has removed her YouTube channel and Instagram account for the ‘wellbeing and health’ of her nine-year-old son after backlash against a vlog that showed her pressuring him to pose for a video thumbnail. Cheyenne, who has over half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel, is an online personality who often vlogs about fitness, lifestyle, and life as a single parent.

An online video went viral last Wednesday. Cheyenne can be seen telling her son to pose for the camera in the video, which shows the family’s new puppy being sick. Cheyenne deleted the vlog, but the footage was re-uploaded on social media and caused outrage. This same day, Cheyenne apologized in a video titled ‘I am deeply disappointed in myself,’ and on Friday, she said she had received death threats in since-deleted Instagram stories.

Cheyenne’s Instagram account and YouTube channel have been deactivated. Cheyenne said in a statement to Insider, ‘My only priority is getting completely offline, stopping all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my child. I am disgusted and horrified about what I did, as there is no excuse at all. I love my child more than anything, and I will never return to this situation’. According to her, she would not comment on any videos about her and would prioritize her family.

An unverified Twitter account appearing to belong to Cheyenne is still active, although its latest tweet is from March 24. Under Cheyenne’s name, there is also still a website that advertises courses to help people grow and monetize their social media followings. According to social analytics site Social Blade, Cheyenne lost 2,000 subscribers on her channel between Wednesday and Friday.