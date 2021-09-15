18-year-old brushes teeth with rat poison instead of toothpaste, dies

Mumbai: An 18-year-old girl from Dharavi, Mumbai, died on Sunday, after brushing her teeth with rat poison mistaking the tube for toothpaste. The strange incident occurred on September 3 at 10 am, when Afsana Khan got up to brush her teeth and she unintentionally picked up a tube of rat poison kept near the toothpaste tube and brushed it with the lethal chemical paste.

After noticing the difference in taste and fragrance the girl spit out the paste and washed her mouth. She then continued with her normal routine as she felt fine, but got dizzy after a while.

The girl kept popping various pills whenever she felt uneasy with terrible stomach aches, fearing a reprimand from her family, but got no relief and was transported to at least three private and state hospitals with no change in her health condition.

After her health steadily deteriorated and her mother interrogated her, she finally admitted to the blunder to family members and was taken to Sir JJ Hospital on September 12. Despite all efforts to rescue her, Afsana died that evening, shocking her family, which included her parents, an older sister and two younger brothers.

Afsana died of poisoning, according to the medical report, and the Dharavi Police Station has taken a sample for forensic examination. As per an official, the police recorded her family’s statement about the occurrence and have filed an accidental death report, while an investigation is ongoing.