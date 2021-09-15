‘A little break’: Singer Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account

Washington: Pop Singer Britney Spears has confirmed deactivating her Instagram account, revealing via Twitter that she’s now planning to focus her attention on her romance with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016, and they recently got engaged. The pop star had more than 34 million followers on the photo-sharing platform before she decided to deactivate her account, which she claimed as ‘taking a break’.

“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.” Spears tweeted after deactivating her account on the photo-sharing platform.

The singer’s move to deactivate her Instagram, indeed comes amidst her recent engagement to her fitness-instructor-model boyfriend and legal wins in her ongoing conservatorship case. This will be the Spears third marriage, who briefly married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004. She and Kevin Federline, her second husband filed for divorce in 2006 after two years, and they share sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.