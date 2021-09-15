‘Asaduddin Owaisi is ‘chacha jaan’ of BJP’: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi by calling him ‘chacha jaan’ of BJP.

‘BJP’s chacha jaan, Asaduddin Owaisi has entered Uttar Pradesh. If he (Owaisi) will abuse them (BJP), they will not file any case against him. They are a team’, said Tikait in Baghphat.

‘The BJP will take his help. Farmers will have to understand their moves. Owaisi is double-faced, he will ruin the farmers. They will hatch conspiracies during the Assembly elections. But as shown by the Zila Panchayat elections, people in Baghpat are revolutionary’, Tikait added.

Owaisi had earlier declared that his party will contest the assembly elections to be held next year. He had also addressed a mahapanchayat of farmers organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar.