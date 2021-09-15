‘Ghadar remark’: Haryana minister slammed over remarks on farmers protests

New Delhi: Congress leaders expressed agitation over the ‘Ghadar’ remark made by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, and demanded that Manohar Lal Khattar government and its Ministers and MLAs should resign collectively, if they can’t properly run the state. Minister Anil Vij stressed that the on-going protest of farmers is more of a ‘Ghadar (mutiny) than an agitation, on Tuesday, and slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, for asking the farmers to protest in Haryana.

‘The Chief Minister of Haryana and its Ministers should collectively go and tell the Prime Minister that, because of the anguish of people against the draconian black farmer’s bill, the government of Haryana has totally lost control of the situation, the government of Haryana is unable to administer the state. The government of Haryana, its Ministers and MLAs are not even able to go to their own constituencies. They are regularly mobbed, and prohibited from going, there is a complete breakdown of law and order in Haryana’-Congress MP Manish Tewari said. ‘The Khattar government is not able to make its state-run. So they should collectively resign from the government. There should be fresh elections in Haryana. They should get and tell PM Modi that these farm laws need to be taken back ASAP’, he added.

Anil Vij hit out commenting against the on-going farmers protest and Punjab Government, saying that it cannot be called an agitation. ‘People don’t bring swords, use lathis and block the passage of people in an agitation. They sit on dharna and hunger strikes. This can’t be called a protest. You may call it ‘ghadar’. Punjab Chief Minister is saying that all the disruptions should be done in Haryana. These words should not have been spoken by a democratically-elected Chief Minister.’