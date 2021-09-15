Nagpur: Man stabs wife over dispute in public

Nagpur: A 40-year-old nurse was allegedly stabbed by her husband in public, revealed police officials on Wednesday. The incident happened in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, near Ajni ground where the victim Babita Dubey, a nurse, had gone to attend to a patient on Tuesday night.

The accused, Santosh Kale, who is the victim’s second husband, was an alcoholic and had not been allowed to enter his home since a week. Dubey’s husband attacked her with a sharp weapon on the road, injuring her on the face and hands, before fleeing the scene. According to police, the victim raised an alarm, following which some passersby came to her rescue, and the police rushed the woman to a hospital.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, Police official said.