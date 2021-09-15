Rani Maurya resigns; Lt Gen Gurmit Singh sworn in as new Governor of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh is sworn in and took charge as the new governor of Uttarakhand, on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered to Singh by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan, Dehradun.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar.

Lt Gen Singh, who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated former Army officer. He succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned three years before completing her tenure. Speculations arise that, Rani Maurya is likely to contest in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections scheduled to be held on March 2022.