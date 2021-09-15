State government bans storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Delhi government has put a ban on the storage, sale and usage of firecrackers during Diwali this year as well.

The decision was taken amid the hazardous levels of pollution experienced during Diwali in the last three years. According to Kejriwal’s tweet, the delay in enacting the entire ban on firecrackers last year resulted in losses for dealers who had stockpiled up. He went on to say that this year, merchants should not stock up on firecrackers.

????? ??? ??????????? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ??????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ??? ?? ????? ???????? ????? ??? ????? ??????????? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ??????????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ????? ???????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ? ????? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

In 2020, the government placed a blanket ban on firecrackers, even those deemed ‘green’ between November 7 and November 30. The abrupt ban on firecrackers in response to rising pollution levels resulted in losses for dealers.

Also Read: Audio of ex-kho kho player screaming before murder helps UP Police arrest accused

Firecrackers were also banned in the national capital region and other localities where the average air quality fell below the ‘poor’ level by the National Green Tribunal, last year, from November 9 to November 30.