‘Thanks for making the planet better’: PM Modi extends greetings on Engineer’s Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted engineers on Engineers Day, expressing gratitude for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. Modi extended his wishes to all the ‘hardworking engineers’ on the occasion and paid homage to remarkable engineer M Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary on September 15th, is celebrated as ‘ The Engineers Day’.

‘Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments’- Prime Minister tweeted.

Engineers Day is observed every year on September 15, to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works. Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya was a globlly renowned civil engineer, and is considered as one of the leading nation-builders, creating wonders upon which modern India was built.