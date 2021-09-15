Union government to resume issuing tourist visas

New Delhi: The Union government will soon resume issuing tourist visas. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting that will be chaired by Home Secretary to discuss issues related to resuming tourist visas.

As per reports, only fully vaccinated people will be given tourist visas and the process will be resumed in a phased manner.

Union government suspended issuing vias since March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Later, several categories of visas like business, employment and others were exempted but tourist visas remained suspended. Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month.