Upcoming international tournaments: Football federation president Praful Patel meets Sports Minister

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, and briefed him about the upcoming international tournaments to be hosted by the country.

The AIFF president updated the minister on forthcoming major international events which are to be held in India in 2022. This includes AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 scheduled to kick off in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 onwards and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 to be held from October 11, 2022, according to the statement released by AIFF.

Sports secretary Ravi Mittal and director general of Sports Authority of India, Sandeep Pradhan also attended the meeting with AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and deputy secretary Abhishek Yadav.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season on Monday. ATK Mohun Bagan will be facing Kerala Blasters in the opening game of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held at Goa. The league will commence on November 19, and features 115 games, and will conclude on January 9th.

