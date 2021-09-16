Accused in rape of 6-year-old Hyderabad girl will be killed in encounter: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy stated that the accused in the six-year-old rape and murder case in Hyderabad ‘will be nabbed’ and ‘killed in an encounter.’

Reddy said: ‘He (accused in the rape and murder case) should be encountered. We will nab the accused and kill him in an encounter. We will stand by the victim’s family. We console them and will provide aid to the family.’

According to authorities, the six-year-old child was reportedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour on Thursday. The event occurred in Hyderabad’s Saidabad police station area.

Dr Ramesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the East Zone, said the girl went missing on Thursday morning and the police had received a complaint. They began searching right away, but were unable to locate her. On Friday morning, her corpse was found at the house of the accused. However, the man is currently absconding.

Also Read: Woman poisoned to death by in-laws over dowry; husband booked

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad City Police have offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30), who is accused of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in the city’s Saidabad neighbourhood.