Blast at BJP leader’s house in Nainital; CM orders probe

Haldwani: A blast took place outside the residence of a BJP politician in Haldwani late Tuesday night, causing panic in the neighbourhood. The incident happened at around 12 am outside the home of BJP’s Nainital district president Pradeep Bisht in Haldwani’s Harinagar neighbourhood, said Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbiyal.

According to the DM, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The building’s ground level, however, was damaged, with shattered window and door pans. The explosion was so loud that it was heard across the neighbourhood, prompting residents to run out of their homes.

The source of the explosion could not be known, according to Garbiyal, who added that it could only be determined after a forensic analysis of the scene.

Following the incident, the Nainital Police sealed off the area. The event is now under investigation. Pradeep Bisht is a resident of Heera Nagar, which is part of the Haldwani Police Station’s jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, took notice of the event and directed the DIG to undertake an investigation.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Bisht stated that an inquiry will expose the truth about the incident. On Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne visited the scene.