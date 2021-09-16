Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent

Family of Dilip Kumar, the late renowned actor, has chosen to deactivate his Twitter account. In July, the actor passed away at the age of 98. Faisal Farooqui, a family friend, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that Saira Banu had granted her approval.

Faisal revealed in a tweet on Wednesday that the family had discussed whether or not to close the account. ‘After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu Ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. Faisal Farooqui,’ read the tweet.

After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.

-Faisal Farooqui pic.twitter.com/NAabHe1DZu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 15, 2021

Both Saira Banu and Faisal have kept followers up to speed on Dilip Kumar’s life and health through his Twitter handle. However, they have chosen to deactivate the account following the demise of the legendary actor, who passed away on July 7.

Saira Banu was recently hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital after experiencing chest congestion. The veteran actress was in the intensive care unit for three days before being discharged.